OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,468,225 shares in the company, valued at $187,316,720.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $388,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,396 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

