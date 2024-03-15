Oppenheimer Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $615.00 to $725.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $565.61.

Shares of NFLX opened at $613.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.86. Netflix has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $624.42. The stock has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,741,211,000 after purchasing an additional 178,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

