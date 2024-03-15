Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,114 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Veralto were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Veralto Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 585,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.98. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

