Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 60 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in F5 were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 20.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $341,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 138,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,405. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.46. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

