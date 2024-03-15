Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 205,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

