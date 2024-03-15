Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.17. 13,828,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,397,047. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

