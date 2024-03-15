Optimum Investment Advisors Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,492 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. 23,373,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

