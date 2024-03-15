Optimum Investment Advisors Has $317,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

