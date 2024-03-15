Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $160,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $47.68 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 267,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,743. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

