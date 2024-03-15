Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,338. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
