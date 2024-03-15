Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,639 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

