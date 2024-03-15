Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.88. 126,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,727. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

