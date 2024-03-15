Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. 493,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.21.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

