Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $149.98 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $149.98 million and $17.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,347.26 or 0.99645855 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010280 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00163509 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1553964 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $17,694,187.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.