Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 16%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.84. 156,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 29,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.

Osisko Development Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$241.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

