Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 767,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,478. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.