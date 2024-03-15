Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 28,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 109,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Up 19.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.