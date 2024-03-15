Oxen Market Cap Reaches $11.11 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $6,989.92 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,593.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.93 or 0.00596213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00129393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.21 or 0.00204336 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00128462 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,106,592 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

