Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCL stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

