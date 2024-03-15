PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

