Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

