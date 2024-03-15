Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.43. 5,851,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

