Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 144,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CI traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $350.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,115. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.56. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

