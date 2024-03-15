Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.65. 3,578,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $379.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

