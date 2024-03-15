Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.80. 1,315,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

