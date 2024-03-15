Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Unity Software by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Unity Software by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 2,696,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634,870. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,293 shares of company stock worth $17,357,158. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

