Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,327,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,070,746 shares.The stock last traded at $11.84 and had previously closed at $11.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 6.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.