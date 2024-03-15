Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 4.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 387,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 801,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

