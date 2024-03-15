PAR Technology’s (PAR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PAR Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

PAR Technology stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

