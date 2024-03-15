Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 5.2%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 309,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 485,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

