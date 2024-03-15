Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 316 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $779.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $760.47 and a 200 day moving average of $668.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.80 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

