Park National Corp OH Cuts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $56,577.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $183.58 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.25.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

