Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $253.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $256.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

