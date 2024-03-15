Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFG opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

