Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Shares of GEHC opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

