Park National Corp OH Sells 475 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $510.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $516.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

