Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $199.14 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

