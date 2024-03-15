Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after buying an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after buying an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $535.22. 257,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.48 and its 200-day moving average is $445.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

