Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,855. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

