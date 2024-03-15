Parkside Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 758.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,655. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.