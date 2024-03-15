Parkside Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

