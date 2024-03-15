Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 936 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,522,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

