Patrick McMahon Buys 79 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £121.66 ($155.87).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 81 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £123.12 ($157.75).

On Monday, January 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 81 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £123.12 ($157.75).

C&C Group Stock Performance

CCR stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 154.80 ($1.98). The company had a trading volume of 606,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,225. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 728.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.38. The company has a market cap of £608.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.83 ($2.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

