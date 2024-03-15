Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 4,232,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,600,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $188,486,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

