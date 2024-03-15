PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock remained flat at $164.78 during trading on Friday. 4,749,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.