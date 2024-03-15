Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

