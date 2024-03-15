Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 135,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.