Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$343,200.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$343,200.00.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Todd Burdick sold 21,960 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$288,334.80.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.33. 276,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
