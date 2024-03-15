Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,023,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,452,426. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

