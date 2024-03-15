Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.36. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

Pharming Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

